Baker Mayfield has been completely disrespected by the Cleveland Browns. He was the team's starting quarterback, however, after facing shoulder injuries last season, the Browns decided to just give up on him entirely. In the offseason, the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a monstrous deal that will probably hurt the team in the long run as the QB will supposedly be suspended for at least one entire season. Meanwhile, Mayfield wants out and has no plans to be the team's starter should Watson get suspended.

This is the worst-case scenario for the Browns, although it is all their fault. They could have had a functional team this season, but instead, they got greedy and now they may be without a viable starter once the season rolls around.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In the meantime, Mayfield has been looking for a new NFL home. This would have to come in the form of a trade, and for now, it doesn't seem like there are any takers, or at least not yet. According to reporter Michael Balko, there are four teams interested in Mayfield, and they are all teams in need of a QB, or at least a backup.

These teams are the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the case of the Bucs, Mayfield would simply be a backup for Tom Brady.

There is no telling where Mayfield will go, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and details.