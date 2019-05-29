Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and FS1 sports host Colin Cowherd have been embroiled in a beef only rivaled by that between Chris Broussard and Kevin Durant. The last time these two went at it, it was because Cowherd had mentioned how the Browns were the laughing stock of the league, which led Mayfield to call him a "donkey." Mayfield was recently interviewed by Complex Sports where he trashed Cowherd again and even called him a "liar."

"He’s supposed to bring out facts and he chooses to put out irrational opinions," Mayfield said. "People can say what they want, they can say I’m not really supposed to comment on this, but a liar is a liar and a guy that is really just full of it needs to be put in his place."

Cowherd went on his show today and shot back at Mayfield as he defended himself from the liar claims, particularly when it comes to his reports about Odell Beckham Jr.

"I think [Mayfield's] confusing wrong with lying. Nothing I've ever said about [Odell Beckham, Jr.] was factually incorrect," Cowherd continued. "OBJ gave me a list of places he wanted to play, Cleveland wasn't one of them. Maybe he changed his mind, but what he told me—he didn't bring up Cleveland."

Mayfield then hit up Twitter to respond to Cowherd again saying "Never been worried about you. You’re laughable! I’ve always done it differently. I won’t change for anybody and I sure won’t change for a big tough guy behind a mic. You really are in your feelings and it’s hilarious. Thanks for the idea for the t-shirts though. You wear a small?"

If Mayfield puts half of the energy he has for Cowherd into his upcoming season with the Browns, the team might actually make the playoffs for once.