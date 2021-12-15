This week has been very rough for the NFL as numerous players have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreaks within each team are starting to get out of hand, and there is talk of whether or not the league should step in and postpone some games. It's not a good situation to be in, and it is something that the NBA and NHL have been dealing with, as well.

Today, the Cleveland Browns got some particularly bad news as eight players have already tested positive for COVID. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has the virus, and so does quarterback Baker Mayfield, who recently got his booster shot against the virus.

Based on the current reports coming out of the Browns camp, Baker is feeling just fine, and he is now resting at home. With the Browns looking to take on the Raiders on Saturday, Mayfield will have to register two negative COVID tests if he wants any chance at playing. Unfortunately, that is much easier said than done as it can take a few days for COVID to leave your system.

With 75 players testing positive for COVID this week, there is no doubt that the numbers will increase substantially throughout the course of the week. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NFL world.