Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have been wildly inconsistent over the past few seasons. After a disappointing sophomore season, Mayfield came right back in 2020 and proved to people that he is a solid quarterback who can even win in the playoffs. This season, however, the Browns have been mediocre with a record of 5-5. During some outings, the offense has been completely anemic, and Mayfield has been blamed for some pretty lackluster play.

In a recent report from Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Mayfield commented on the team's play and how he feels moving forward. Essentially, Mayfield believes the team has the proper schemes in place, it's just a matter of actually making plays and executing the playbook properly. Needless to say, Mayfield understands he deserves a share of the blame.

“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Yeah, changes need to be made, but … there’s plays to be made that we haven’t [made]," Mayfield said. "That’s where we’re at right now. It’s not where we have to sit down and do everything completely different. We need to be able to execute and put the ball in our playmakers’ hands and let them go to work.”

This weekend, the Browns take on the Detroit Lions who have yet to win a game in nine attempts. Having said that, the Browns should be in a position to get back on track. If they lose, however, it's going to be an embarrassing L on their record.

