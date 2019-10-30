As the saying goes, there's no such thing as a stupid question. But apparently Baker Mayfield doesn't subscribe to that train of thought.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback lashed out at Cleveland sports reporter Tony Grossi during his media availability on Wednesday, after he was questioned about one of the Browns' drives in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

“Stop saying but,” Mayfield snapped at Grossi. “I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play, you don’t know. That’s just plain and simple.” Grossi asked, “Were you happy with that drive?” “Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score point. That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony.”

After that video clip started making the rounds on social media, Mayfield took to twitter to say, 'sorry, not sorry.'

"Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it.... I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that’s too bad"

Through seven games this season, the second-year QB has completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,690 yards with just six touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Worth noting, Mayfield eclipsed 3,700 passing yards with 27 TDs and 14 interceptions in 14 appearances during his rookie campaign.

The Browns (2-5) will travel to Denver this weekend for a matchup with the 2-6 Broncos.