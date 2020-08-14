Baker Mayfield has been adamant in the past about wanting to support his teammates.
Baker Mayfield has been one of the most outspoken players in the league and while his play has remained inconsistent, ideologically, he has remained firm on his stances. For instance, Mayfield recently vowed to kneel during the National Anthem as a way to support his teammates who are fighting against racial injustice and systemic racism. While Mayfield has caught some flack for his intentions, he has reiterated time and time again that he will continue fighting for what's right.
Case in point, today, Mayfield was made available to the media, where he was asked by a reporter about his desire to kneel for the anthem this season. As he explained, he has nothing against the troops and that, in fact, he is a huge supporter of the military. Instead, Mayfield just wants to see systemic change in the country.
"I don't have any regrets," Mayfield said. "I think being in my position, which is a blessing, to be out on a platform where I can speak on issues that ...they're just wrong. Right is right, wrong is wrong. This is a human rights issue that's been going on for a long time and I believe in that. It's nothing against military, anybody who served. And anybody who knows my history knows that I completely support military and the people that serve our country for the right reasons and do it for justice."
This upcoming season, there will certainly be quite a few players kneeling, which depending on who is the President come November, could lead to quite a bit of controversy.
[Via]