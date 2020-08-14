Baker Mayfield has been one of the most outspoken players in the league and while his play has remained inconsistent, ideologically, he has remained firm on his stances. For instance, Mayfield recently vowed to kneel during the National Anthem as a way to support his teammates who are fighting against racial injustice and systemic racism. While Mayfield has caught some flack for his intentions, he has reiterated time and time again that he will continue fighting for what's right.

Case in point, today, Mayfield was made available to the media, where he was asked by a reporter about his desire to kneel for the anthem this season. As he explained, he has nothing against the troops and that, in fact, he is a huge supporter of the military. Instead, Mayfield just wants to see systemic change in the country.