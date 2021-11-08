Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield discussed overcoming the departure of Odell Becklham Jr. and beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16, Sunday. Mayfield says that he wishes Beckham the best.

"I wish him well, I really do," Mayfield told reporters, according to Bleacher Report.

"I trust the guys in this locker room," Mayfield continued. "I've said it over and over again, and I truly mean it. When adversity hits, nobody flinched. "It was a long week. I'd be lying if I said otherwise. Proud of these guys and how they were able to focus and do their jobs. We've got a good group. We really do."



Jason Miller / Getty Images

Mayfield put on a show during his first game without having Beckham on the roster, completing 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 132.6.

It's unclear where Beckham will finish his 2021 campaign, but recent reports say he intends to sign with a playoff competitor. With his current contract, he will be owed $7.25 million, meaning only nine teams have the space to claim him off of waivers as it stands now. This includes the Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers, Bengals, and the Washington Football Team.

If he clears waivers, he will have to ability to sign with a team of his choosing.

