Baker Mayfield has always been a bit of an eccentric guy, and he's never been shy to showcase his personality for everyone to see. The Cleveland Browns QB has been one of the more prominent figures in the league as of late, and if something is on his mind, you can be sure that he is going to share it.

On Thursday morning, Mayfield decided to surprise his fans by recounting an interesting event he got to witness alongside his wife. As Mayfield outlines in the tweet below, the quarterback and his significant other actually saw a UFO while coming home from dinner. Mayfield explains the story in great detail, and he seems confident in what he saw.

"Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner," Mayfield said. "We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?"

Immediately following this admission, many fans were sketched out by what Mayfield said as there were quite a few people who simply didn't believe him. The existence of aliens is something that has always been highly debated and more often than not, these UFOs are nothing more than illusions or helicopters with bizarre lighting.

Either way, it would certainly be cool if the object was, indeed, an alien.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images