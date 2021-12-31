Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a few struggles out on the field this season. The Cleveland Browns have not been particularly good and with his shoulder all mangled, Mayfield has not been able to get the leverage he typically has when throwing the football. Either way, Mayfield knows he could be playing better, especially after throwing a grand total of four interceptions against the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, fans have been particularly mean to Mayfield and this includes death threats. The quarterback's wife posted some of these death threats on social media recently, and today, Mayfield addressed them with the media. As Mayfield explains, they are simply stupid trolls who have no intention of doing anything. He also noted that the team will not intervene in this matter.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"Hard when comes down to someone you love ... we're in world with lot of keyboard warriors who make lot of threats. It's blown up to be much bigger deal on outside. It's not like it's anything new to us," Mayfield explained.

On Monday, Mayfield and his teammates will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that could decide their fate this season. Hopefully, Mayfield is able to block out the noise and give fans one of his best performances of the entire year.