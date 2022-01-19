Baker Mayfield struggled quite a bit this season as the Cleveland Browns were unable to make it to the postseason. While Mayfield started the season with promise, the team quickly devolved into a bit of a mess offensively as Mayfield suffered a shoulder injury that messed up his ability to throw the ball at a high level.

It was difficult for Mayfield to really get anything going, and in the end, he finished the year with just 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This week, Mayfield opted to get surgery on his shoulder, as it is the only way he will be good to go in time for next season.

Taking to Twitter today, Mayfield addressed Browns fans noting that he realizes there is a long recovery ahead, however, he is very excited to get it started.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

"It's not going to be an easy one but it's going to be one I'm going to remember, and it's going to be a special one," Mayfield said. "This is not the end of my story." According to the Browns, Mayfield will have to miss about four to six months, and he should be back on the field by April. With this in mind, there should be no doubts that he will be the starter by the beginning of next season.

