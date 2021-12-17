Baker Mayfield was one of the biggest stars in the NFL to test positive for COVID-19 this week. Numerous players throughout the league have gotten the virus over the past week, and the latest reports suggest that around 75 players currently have the virus. This is not good news for the NFL, as they are now changing some of their protocols moving forward.

So far, a few teams have been randomly selected for tests, including the Cleveland Browns who were tested after practice today. In the eyes of Mayfield, this inconsistency simply isn't good enough as the league won't even cancel any of the games this weekend. As Mayfield explained on Twitter, the NFL should get it together and do something productive if they actually care as much as they say they do.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

"Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money," Mayfield wrote. "Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is…. But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here."

With leagues all around the United States experiencing COVID outbreaks, this could get ugly very soon. Various players are confused when it comes to the correct courses of action, and the confusion will only continue if these leagues fail to get it together.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates on this matter.