Baker Mayfield has been a key factor in the resurgence of the Cleveland Browns. After years of poverty, the team is finally good and they are looking to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. Unfortunately, after a hot start, Mayfield found himself out of the Browns lineup due to a torn left labrum, and a fracture on his shoulder.

It has been reported that Mayfield will need surgery after the season, however, for the time being, he would be working very hard to remain on the field. This weekend, the Browns have a huge rivalry game against the Steelers, and Browns fans have been praying that he would be good to go by game day.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Well, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns are going to get their wish. As it turns out, Mayfield has been cleared by doctors to play, which means he will be under center come Sunday when the Browns try to take down their divisional rival. Mayfield can be inconsistent at times, however, there is no doubt that he gives them the best opportunity to win basketball games.

Regardless, this is great news for the Browns, and if Mayfield stays healthy throughout the year, they will have a great shot at winning yet another playoff game.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the NFL world.