Over the last few years, Baker Mayfield has become one of the more polarizing young quarterbacks in the entire NFL. He always seems to carry himself in a confident manner, however, this tends to rub people the wrong way on occasion, which ultimately gets him into trouble. Since his arrival in Cleveland, Mayfield has taken the team to the playoffs and he has even given them a playoff win. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that fans are hoping for more this season.

Heading into this year, Mayfield still has a ton of doubters, although he is confident that he can shut them up. While speaking to reporters recently, Mayfield addressed his haters, noting that the only thing he wants to focus on this year is himself, and, of course, his team.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

“I don’t care what the doubters say. You have to have self-confidence," Mayfield said. "You have to trust the people in your corner. It goes along with setting expectations. You set your own. You live up to that standard. You have to hold yourself accountable to that every day. That’s the key to it. If you get caught up on the outside and listen to the B.S., then I’d probably be done. So I just focus on me and get better every day.”

The Browns will be a threat to win the AFC North this year, and if they manage to pull it off, it will be huge for a team that has largely been a laughing stock for decades. With the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers as their competition, it is certainly going to be tough.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

