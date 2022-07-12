Baker Mayfield was pretty well told to kick rocks by the Cleveland Browns this past Spring. The team decided to bring in Deshaun Watson all while telling Mayfield that he was not in the plans for the following year. Of course, this turned out to be a massive mistake considering Watson is likely to get hit with some harsh penalties by the NFL, with some believing he could be suspended for the entirety of the upcoming season.

Either way, Mayfield is now on the Carolina Panthers as he was traded to the team just last week. Today, Mayfield had an introductory press conference with the team, and he made some interesting comments about the Browns.

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Essentially, he has no issues with the city or the fans. He felt like they were very good to him while he was there and that moving forward, there is no animosity. As for the Browns front office, we're sure Mayfield feels a lot differently about that.

"I'm extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte," Mayfield said. "It's just an exciting time for myself and my family and this new chapter. No animosity toward Cleveland. It's a good football town that gave me the first 4 years of my career."

Mayfield will have to fight for the starter's role as the Panthers have an abundance of QBs. With that said, Mayfield should be the favorite given the fact he's actually won a playoff game.

