Baker Mayfield has been heralded as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL although sometimes, his words speak much larger than his actions. Mayfield is constantly talking a big game but this season he has not lived up to it at all. The Browns are sitting at a record of 1-2 and it doesn't seem like things are going to get too much better from here. Fans are starting to grow tired of Mayfield's bold proclamations and earlier this week, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan let his feelings be heard.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up!, Ryan called Mayfield "overrated" as hell and criticized him for his lackluster play this season. Mayfield typically pays attention to what the media says about him and on Wednesday, he had some words for the former Jets coach and foot fetish enthusiast.

“It’s whatever," Mayfield said when asked about Ryan's hot take. if you don’t wear orange and brown you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason.”

Mayfield is infamous for getting into spats with journalists like Colin Cowherd so perhaps this feud with Ryan is a sign for things to come. If Mayfield really wants to remedy the situation, all he needs to do is win. We're sure Browns fans would appreciate a winning season every now and then.