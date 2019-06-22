Saquon Barkley and Baker Mayfield were two rookies in the NFL last season that knew they were destined for greatness. The two friends and rivals decided to place a bet, with each man expecting to win Rookie of the Year. The loser of the bet would have to purchase a chain for the winner, and since Barkley took the ROY title home, Mayfield was forced to pay up. The New York Giants running back posted a photo of Mayfield holding up a gold chain with an iced out pendant that spells "Quads," which is a nod to Barkley's monstrous legs and also his Quad Squad Challenge.

"It's for a chain," Barkley explained to CBS Sports. "The loser's got to get someone else a chain. We get to pick the chain and we get to have fun with it because obviously everyone's talking about who's going to win, and at the end of the day we'd love to see each other win, but we'd also love to see ourselves win too, but we made a little bet with it just to show how friendly we are that it's bigger than just the award." Mayfield may have the last laugh though, as the Browns look poised to be a Super Bowl contender next season with their stacked offensive roster.