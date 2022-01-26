Baker Mayfield has been through a lot this season with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback started on a bit of a high note, however, things eventually devolved as the team was unable to get much momentum going. Mayfield's throwing ability eventually got hampered by a shoulder injury, and now, Mayfield is at home recovering from surgery on said shoulder.

In addition to all of this, Mayfield and his family have been privy to various death threats from fans on social media. It has not been a fun time for the Browns quarterback, and he has been very adamant about how inappropriate these messages have been.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

With Mayfield looking to recover in time for next season, he has taken the next step in ensuring his mental health. As you can see in the IG story below, Mayfield has officially decided to stop using social media, at least for now.

"Getting off social media for the foreseeable future," Mayfield wrote. "Gotta do what's best to focus on me, my family and loved ones. Appreciate all the support. Time to get right."

A social media detox is always good once in a while. Twitter and Instagram can be incredibly toxic, and sometimes, it is better to just get out of dodge before things get worse.

Stay tuned to HNHH, for more news from around the football world.