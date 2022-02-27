mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bakar Releases Debut Studio Album "Nobody's Home"

Thomas Galindo
February 27, 2022 15:05
Nobody's Home
Bakar

The British singer elevates on the 14-song LP.


By way of London, England, rapper/vocalist Bakar has been trending upwards in the busy alternative scene since his 2018 tape Badkid. One of his most monumental releases came in the form of 2019 EP Will You Be My Yellow?, including hit "Hell N Back" and exciting collaboration with adjacent alt rap singer Dominic Fike. 

Now, after dropping two promising promotional singles in 2021 with August's "The Mission" and December's "Build Me a Way" and one in 2022 with January's "NW3," Bakar has finally reached a peak with his debut studio album Nobody's Home, released on Feb. 25.

Bakar's promising, harmonious crooning and eerie ballads are sure to dazzle listeners on the new album, just as they have his entire career thus far.

Check out Nobody's Home by Bakar below.

Tracklist:

1. Noun

2. Youthenasia

3. The Mission

4. Reclaim!

5. Not From Here

6. Ginger Pubes

7. Alone Again

8. Runaway

9. Riot

10. Free

11. Change of Heart

12. NW3

13. Gotham

14. Build Me a Way

