OVO's enforcer Baka Not Nice is back again with the release of his new single, "Body & A Face." The single comes nearly three years after his last song, "Up" and much has happened within that time. Ye and Drake finally made up but the feud with Pusha T continues to linger with no signs of it coming to an end.



Baka Not Nice performs during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

In "Body & A Face," Baka appears to reference the long-standing feud with Pusha T on numerous lines. Baka delivers a blanket threat to anyone who is playing with Drake's name. "Diss The Boy and I'ma make you pay the fee for it... Diss The Boy and I'ma shoot whatever n***a made the beat for it," he raps. Though these lines don't seem targeted toward Pusha T directly, he seemingly dives deeper into the topic in the second verse.

"When you go on tour, you gon' have to leave the states

And then it's face to face

Noreaga interviews will get you n***as laced

I don't wanna hear you try to tell me 'bout mistakes

Almost lit your show up but we couldn't find the place

But Drizzy put me in my place

Told me just to wait (What?), YOLO Estates"

This appears to be a reference to Pusha T's interview on Drink Champs earlier this year following the release of It's Almost Dry. It seems like Baka is referencing Push's claim that he's no longer allowed in Canada, as well as the brawl at his 2018 concert in Toronto that left one man stabbed.

Check out Baka's new single below.