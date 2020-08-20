mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baha Bank$ Drops Strip Club Anthem "Shake Dat A$$" With Chance The Rapper

Alex Zidel
August 20, 2020 09:29
Baha Bank$ has been getting a lot of love out of Chicago, dropping her new single "Shake Dat A$$" with Chance The Rapper.


Chance The Rapper on a strip club track... After The Big Day, many of us thought we would never see the day. Doesn't he love his wife and only his wife?

Baha Bank$ has been getting lots of looks out of Chicago. In her own words, she dropped one song and started getting calls from major labels. That's a pretty dope feat but, as you know, women are currently running rap so it only makes sense.

Her latest musical offering is titled "Shake Dat A$$" and, as you likely predicted just by seeing the name, it's a strip club banger. While there's nothing revolutionary happening here, Baha and Chance come through with one for those that have been fiending for some extra booty-shaking music. The beat is simple but allows both artists room to try new things. 

Listen to the new song below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

He said he want pussy
I need green, Louis V
Diamond rings, new Supreme
Balmain jeans, some VVs

Baha Bank$
Baha Bank$ Chance The Rapper new music new song strip club
