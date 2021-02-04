Baddnews Taps Benny The Butcher For "Good Vibes"

New York rapper Baddnews made a strong impression during his audition for Netflix's Rhythm + Flow series, and though a managerial gaffe prevented him from progressing to the next round, that hasn't stopped the lyricist from grinding to his full potential. Case in point, he recently secured a feature from elite lyricist Benny The Butcher, who came through to spit some bars on the brand new single "Good Vibes."

"This record with Benny holds a different level of importance, because not only is he one of the hardest lyricists in the game right now, but he’s also from upstate NY just like me” explained Baddnews, in an official statement. “This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to show the world what else I have in store this year.” As for the track itself, "Good Vibes" finds both parties going in over some uptempo production, with Baddnews holding his own alongside the Griselda emcee -- no easy feat, to be sure. If you're looking for some bars from a few Upstate New York lyricists, look no further than this new banger right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Made being gangsta cool again, hooligans

You know how I'm manoeuvering

These top ten lists I find humor in

And I been on an incline like ten times

Plugs I befriend mine, the Benz with the tuxedo insides