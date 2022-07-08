Badda TD Calls DJ Drama For "The World Is Yours: Gangsta Grillz"

Badda TD has been buzzing through the East Coast and beyond. Now, he has his very own Gangsta Grillz mixtape. The Flatbush rapper came through with his latest body of work earlier today, alongside DJ Drama whose iconic drops can be heard across the 8-song affair. Badda TD's new project The World Is Yours is short, hard-hitting EP that emphasizes his raw lyricism and authenticity through his nasally melodies. While Badda TD does sit front and center, he enlists the help of Dusty Locane and Ron Suno who appear on "Put In Work" and "Moonwalking," respectively.

The latest from the budding Brooklyn star arrives over a year after releasing his last body of work, Prince Of Flatbush ft. Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, and more.

Check his new project below.