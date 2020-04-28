BADBADNOTGOOD Pull Back On New Single "Goodbye Blue"

Sometimes a change of scenery can work wonders for both the body and mind. As such, allow Torontonian group BADBADNOTGOOD to transport you across the Canadian wilderness with their latest single "Goodbye Blue." Beginning with the soundscape of an evening in the country, gentle fingerpicked guitars evoke wistful nostalgia off the bat. Vaguely reminiscent of indie rock band Alt-J in both cadence and delivery, BADBADNOTGOOD's lead vocalist Jonah Yano loses himself in the lush and harmony-rich arrangement.

While those hesitant to look beyond hip-hop might find themselves bored by songs such as "Goodbye Blue," those interested in alternative genres will find much to love here. For one, the production is absolutely breathtaking, as the guitar melts away into a warm blanket of orchestral strings before opening the floor for jazz-inspired freeform brass. All the while, Yano's vocals float overhead, never quite settling into a discernible structure. Be sure to check this one out now, as well as the instrumental sequel -- how do you feel about this new release from BADBADNOTGOOD, themselves no stranger to hip-hop collaboration?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

See I'm so out of touch

But I've come around to see

That it's not enough

To walk away I think you have to bluff