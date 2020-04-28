BADBADNOTGOOD Get Instrumental On "Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2)

BADBADNOTGOOD has officially returned to the fold, dropping off a beautifully rendered two-pack in "Goodbye Blue" and its sequel "Glide." Unlike the former, the latter doesn't happen to feature any vocals from Jonah Yano, opting to let the music speak on its behalf. In essence, "Glide" feels heavily influenced by jazz, foregoing a traditional structure as the musicians let instinct steer the course; it's unclear whether the Torontonian group came prepared with a preconceived structure, but either way "Glide" feels spontaneous in its arrangement.

Between both songs, it's easy to be reminded of just how talented the band is, crafting tight and vivid soundscapes -- even without lyrics to drive home themes and motifs, the musicality is strong enough to paint equally discernible pictures. While it's certainly up for discussion as to how both chapters of the "Goodbye Blue" saga are connected, it's clear that BADBADNOTGOOD is back to performing at a high caliber, leaving us all anticipating their next endeavor. What do you think of this one?