Bad Meets Evil Snapped Over Havoc Production On "Welcome 2 Hell"

It's been ten years since we last received an album from Bad Meets Evil, the diabolic partnership forged by Detroit emcees Royce Da 5'9" and Eminem. And though there have been a few hints indicating that a sequel is on the horizon -- for the most part, Bad Meets Evil 2 falls firmly into wishful thinking territory. As such, it feels appropriate to highlight one of the project's highlights, especially in light of our recent conversation with the legendary Havoc.

It so happens that the Mobb Deep producer laced the album's opening track "Welcome 2 Hell," conjuring up an appropriately dark and ominous backdrop for Em and Royce to body. On that note, the track contains some of Slim and Nickel's most fluid chemistry, with each verse arranged to segue brilliantly into the next. Should they indeed look to reunite for another new effort, it would certainly behoove them to bring Havoc back into the mix, as his grimy and notably dark approach speaks effectively to the group's preferred aesthetic. Be sure to check this one out now, especially if you need a reminder of why Em and Royce are revered as a duo -- would you welcome a sequel to Hell: The Sequel?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Guess who just came through to blast you bitches?

With the ratchet, the book of Matthew, a book of matches

Lighting 'em under white linen

You 'bout to have to admit it

They pass you the mic, asked you, spit it

And you got handed your own ass, your ass in your own hands

I'm sure they gon' laugh when you're going to the bathroom with it