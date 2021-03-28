It is with heavy hearts that we are reporting the passing of Deshayla Harris, known for her appearance on the 17th season of the Oxygen reality show Bad Girls Club. The 28-year-old lost her life after getting caught in the crossfire of one of several shootings that occurred in Virginia Beach on Friday night (March 26). As reported by TMZ, Virginia Beach PD identified Harris as one of the two fatalities that occurred that night from three separate shootings.

The department reports all three shootings appear to be separate, but they did occur within a short time from one another. The other fatality is 25-year-old Donovan Lynch. Officers report Deshayla was a mere bystander for the second shooting when she was struck by a stray bullet. At this time, Virginia Beach PD are not calling the incident a mass shooting, but rather a situation where shots fired from a feuding party nearby leaked over to the beachfront area of town, where resorts are stationed.

Harris is said to have passed away at the scene, and upwards of eight other people were injured from the shootings. Ahmon Adams, Nyquez Baker, and Devon Dorsey Jr. were arrested and charged with several different counts for the crimes. She was 28 at the time of her passing.

As mentioned briefly before, Harris is known for her appearance on Season 17 of the BGC series known as 'East Meets West.' Other Bad Girls Club alum include The Clermont Twins, The Victor Twins, and Natalie Nunn.

This news comes as there's been a recent spike in shootings in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions are slowly being lifted.

Our prayers go out to Harris' family and friends, and may her soul Rest in Power.

