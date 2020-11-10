Over the past few years, Bad Bunny has completely dominated the world. The singer's released four projects in the past two years including a collaborative effort with J Balvin and a quarantine-inspired body of work titled, LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR. On top of that, he touched the Super Bowl stage, collected several awards, and is undoubtedly one of the hottest artists out right now.



But with all that he's accomplished in music, it looks like he has his sights sets on the world of television. According to THR, the singer has officially been cast in the next season of Narcos: Mexico. Bad Bunny will be starring in season 3 of the Netflix series as a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang, the "Narcos Junior." The gang supposedly consists of wealthy, well-networked kids from the upper class who fall into the world of money, drugs, and violence. It'll definitely be an interesting look for Bad Bunny as he'll be joined alongside Alberto Ammann, Yessica Borroto, Damayanti Quintanar, Manuel Uriza, and Markin López.

The new season of Narcos: Mexico has yet t receive a release date from Netflix. However, the fact they continued filming the show in Mexico throughout the coronavirus pandemic is a promising sign that it's coming soon.

