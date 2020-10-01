For the Bad Bunny fans hoping to snag their coveted pair of glow-in-the-dark, special edition Crocs, we hope you were one of the few who were able to make a purchase from the sold-out collection. International superstar Bad Bunny partnered with Crocs to release a limited edition shoe. These types of deals prove lucrative for brands—we just need to look to McDonald's and their Cactus Jack collaboration with Travis Scott—and Bad Bunny's fanbase came through to make sure his footwear deal was well worth it. Considering that it only took 16 minutes for Crocs to sell-out of the shoes priced at $59.99, it's clear that the collab was a brilliant move.

"We appreciate everyone SHOWING UP today and congrats to those that scored a pair. For those who didn't, stay tuned for many more surprises to come in Croctober ð¥ P.S. We don't like bots either, which is why we use a combination of a queuing system and other fraud protection measures to protect against them. @badbunnypr," Crocs wrote on their Instagram page.

Michelle Poole, the president of Crocs, also praised the Crocs-Bad Bunny collaboration. “He’s got a very daring style, a very unapologetic attitude and he’s also someone who loves Crocs,” she told the New York Times. “He’s been spotted wearing Crocs in live performances and in music videos.” Would you rock these?

