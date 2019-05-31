mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With New Single "Callaíta"

Alex Zidel
May 31, 2019 15:31
970 Views
32
2
CoverCover

Callaíta
Bad Bunny

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
65% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Bad Bunny comes through with a new video and single.


Bad Bunny is one of the biggest names in Latin rap. The star has crossed over to the States through his collaborations with Drake, Cardi B and others. He might have just released a new project but the 25-year-old is not done impacting the airwaves because he decided to drop a whole new single with a video today.

The rapper's new song "Callaíta" speaks on female empowerment, inviting everybody to just live their lives and have a good time. The song follows the incredible success that Bad Bunny experienced with his debut album X 100PRE, which has held the top spot on Billboard's list of the top Latin albums for much of this year. Watch the new video from Bad Bunny below and don't forget to leave your rating.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ella e' callaíta', pero pa'l sexo e' atrevida, yo sé 
Marihuana y bebida, gozándose la vida como es
Ella e' callaíta', pero pa'l sexo e' atrevida, yo sé 
Marihuana y bebida, gozándose la vida como es

Bad Bunny
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  2
  970
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bad Bunny latin trap new song new music Tainy
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With New Single "Callaíta"
32
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject