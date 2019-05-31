Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With New Single "Callaíta"

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest names in Latin rap. The star has crossed over to the States through his collaborations with Drake, Cardi B and others. He might have just released a new project but the 25-year-old is not done impacting the airwaves because he decided to drop a whole new single with a video today.

The rapper's new song "Callaíta" speaks on female empowerment, inviting everybody to just live their lives and have a good time. The song follows the incredible success that Bad Bunny experienced with his debut album X 100PRE, which has held the top spot on Billboard's list of the top Latin albums for much of this year. Watch the new video from Bad Bunny below and don't forget to leave your rating.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ella e' callaíta', pero pa'l sexo e' atrevida, yo sé

Marihuana y bebida, gozándose la vida como es

Ella e' callaíta', pero pa'l sexo e' atrevida, yo sé

Marihuana y bebida, gozándose la vida como es