Bad Bunny Sings About His Heartbreak On New Track "Yonaguni"

Bad Bunny is one of if not the biggest reggaeton artist in the entire world and whenever he drops a new album or even just a song, you can be sure that millions of fans are going to be ready to listen. For instance, Bad Bunny dropped a new track Friday morning called "Yonaguni" and it has already amassed over 9 million views on YouTube. The song is one of his most personal, as it deals with topics surrounding heartbreak.

Musically, we have some reggaeton-inspired production and drums, all while synths go off in the background. As is typically the case with Bad Bunny, the lyrics are sung in Spanish, and in terms of subject matter, the artist is feeling sad and alone following a breakup. There is a soaring chorus and some lowkey verses that help bring the vibe of the song together, and overall, it's yet another solid effort from the artist.

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Even though I know that I shouldn't, ayy

Thinking of you, baby, but when I drink

Your name comes to mind, your face, your laugh, and your hair, ayy

Tell me where you are, for you I'll get on a flight