Bad Bunny's highly anticipated matchup with The Miz at WrestleMania 37 has finally gone down, and it was not a disapointment.

Bunny entered the arena in extravagant fashion, riding atop a semi-truck while fireworks exploded in the background. The rapper/singer put on a show throughout the fight, connecting on a number of impressive moves and leaving the audience in awe.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Miz spoke with Uproxx, earlier this week, about how much of a massive fan Bunny is of the WWE:

“He loves WWE. He’s a huge, huge fan and he wanted to train. So I guess he’s been training the past couple of months and from what I’ve heard in the locker room, I don’t think any other celebrity has done the work he is doing. He literally came to a WWE ring and trained after winning a Grammy. He went to the Grammy’s, did a performance and then came to WWE ring the next day to train. This guy is dedicated and he’s hardworking.”

Bunny showed his fandom earlier this year when he performed "Booker T" at Royal Rumble.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” Bad Bunny told Billboard at the time. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

[Via]