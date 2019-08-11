The Pornhub Awards are coming back to tinsel town, with Willo Perron of Roc Nation assuming full creative control for the event- with Kanye West relinquish his half of the responsibilities. Porn actress Asia Akira will host the event, whereas Bad Bunny will slot in as the headline performer. Upstaging an event that saw Kanye West premiere the "I Love It" video - is no small feat. But if you ask Corey Price, the VP of Pornhub, he'll speak of his trident formation as a sufficient plug for the outgoing Kanye West.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Last year, we made history and we’re building on that momentum,” Corey Price wrote in a press release. “We are excited to again honor the biggest and brightest stars in the adult entertainment industry, based on the viewing patterns of over 120 million people who visit Pornhub daily. No other awards show has ever even attempted to do what we do. We are proud to have created the most democratic way of recognizing performers, creators, and studios.”

The 2nd ever Pornhub Awards are scheduled to take place on October 11th at the Orpheum Theatre in LA. Rest assured, the Pornhub team will reveal a list of supplemental performers to join Bad Bunny on stage. Keep it peeled.

