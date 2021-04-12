Bad Bunny will be touring across the United States in 2022, the artist announced Sunday night, for the El Último Tour del Mundo, promoting his album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will see Bunny performing in Washington, DC, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Jose, Seattle, Portland, Englewood, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, Hidalgo, El Paso, Denver, Rosemont, Villaldivia, Newark, Brooklyn, Boston, Charlotte Atlanta, Orlando and Miami.

El Último Tour del Mundo was released on November 27, 2020. during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, making a tour not feasible at the time. The project features his single, "Booker T," which he performed at the Royal Rumble, earlier this year.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Bunny won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at this year's Grammys for his other 2020 album, YHLQMDLG.

Saturday, Bunny made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 with a performance against The Miz, which left fans impressed with his commitment to the show.

“He loves WWE. He’s a huge, huge fan and he wanted to train," Miz said prior to WrestleMania. "So I guess he’s been training the past couple of months and from what I’ve heard in the locker room, I don’t think any other celebrity has done the work he is doing.

Tickets to Bunny's El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 will go on sale on April 16 at 12:00 PM.

