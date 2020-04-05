Bad Bunny Releases New Loosie About Self-Isolation "En Casita"

Bad Bunny released his latest album about a month ago before the world went into a full-blown lockdown. Unfortunately, for most artists who've recently dropped new music, it means that they won't be able to properly promote their projects outside of using social media to bring awareness. This has resulted in many artists releasing even more music including Bad Bunny who graced his fans with a little drop about self-isolation. Teaming up with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, the two released "En Casita," a song they recorded on his iPhone while in quarantine.

This marks his first drop since YHLQMDLG that became the highest-charting Spanish-language album on the Billboard 200 after debuting at number 2.

Check out Bad Bunny's latest track below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Ahora despierto hasta las sei', to' el día jugando Play

Se acabó la leche, diablo, despué' que yo eché el Corn Flakes

No quiero morir, tampoco romper la ley

Pero estar metío' aquí hasta mayo 16