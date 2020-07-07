Bad Bunny is having himself an outstanding year, releasing one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of 2020 and continuing to make waves in his fearless manner.

For a long time, it has become a running joke that people would pick up issues of Playboy Magazine solely for the articles. With the publication switching to a digital means of publishing, you might actually want to check out their history-making new edition, which features Bad Bunny on the cover.

For the first time ever, a man (not named Hugh Hefner) is appearing on the cover of Playboy solo. This comes sixty-six years after the inception of the magazine.

The cover story, titled "Bad Bunny Is Not Playing God," touches on the rapper's status as a queer ally in reggaeton, also discussing his album YHLQMDLG and other aspects of his career.

Bunny also gets to sex in the new issue, stating: "I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities. In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they're meant to."

Read the first digital cover with Bad Bunny for Playboy here.