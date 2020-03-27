Bad Bunny Goes Full Drag In "Yo Perreo Sola" Visuals

Bad Bunny tapped into his inner drag queen for the official music video for "Yo Perreo Sola" off his new album, "YHLQMDLG."

Bad Bunny underwent a full drag transformation for the visuals for his song, "Yo Perreo Sola," off his new album, YHLQMDLG, and it looks like he had a blast doing it. The Puerto Rican artist made his drag debut in the unexpected video, in which he "RuVeal"ed some incredible looks including a red latex dress with matching thigh-high boots and a "Jersey Shore"-inspired animal print set complete with massive fake boobs and a brunette wig. At one point, he also appears to be rocking an exceptionally long kilt while he's chained up in some kind of fire chamber. Everyone twerks in the video, from the flowers to Bunny in drag, seemingly on the male version of himself. Bunny appears to be making a statement about the sexual harassment women face in the club, not only with the lyrics of the song but with the visuals, as well. At one point, he even banishes a horde of creeping men while he's dressed in his crimson getup.

“I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” Bad Bunny explained about the song, whose title translates to "I Twerk Alone." "I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it—‘yo perreo sola’—because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes." The video concludes with an important PSA for the viewers: "If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone."