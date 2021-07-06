Bad Bunny Delivers New Single "De Museo"

It's been a few months since we heard from Bad Bunny but it would be a crime if he didn't deliver us some sort of banger to enjoy the summer months. The Latin trap artist had a prolific year in 2020, releasing three projects including Las Que No Iban A Salir which he recorded in the thick of the pandemic. Even though he came through with the single, "De Museo." The new single has a slow-burning start as Bad Bunny croons over the percussion-less production for the first half of the song. By the time the drums drop, Bad Bunny picks up the speed of his flow as he weaves through the 808s.

Check out the latest single from Bad Bunny below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

¡Plo, plo, plo! Diablo, qué mala puntería

Tengo to' los sabore', una heladería

Di mi nombre tres vece' y te pega' en la lotería

