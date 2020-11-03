mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Connect For "Dakiti"

Aron A.
November 03, 2020 14:00
Dakiti
Bad Bunny Feat. Jhay Cortez

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez team up for a brand new single.


It's been Bad Bunny-mania over the past few years. The rapper's delivered three solo albums in the past two years, along with OASIS with J Balvin and still, he's delivered a ton of new music. This past week, he unleashed his latest offering, "Dakiti" ft. Jhay Cortez, a slow-burning reggaeton anthem with wavy electronic sounds driving the production. The new single arrived alongside a summery music video that finds Bad Bunny and Cortez performing in an isolated box on the beach.

"Dakiti" serves as the first solo offering from Bad Bunny since the release of May's, Las Que No Iban A Salir which was largely recorded during the quarantine. The new single could very well be a sign that he has more in store before the end of the year.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tú muevÐµ' el culo fenomenal
Pa' yo dÐµvorarte como animal
Si no te ha' venío', yo te vo'a esperar
En mi cama y lo vo'a celebrar

Bad Bunny
