He's already dominating in the music scene, and like many other top-selling artists, Bad Bunny is dipping his toes in wrestling. Snoop Dogg has made an appearance in the ring, Shaq has made his debut, and we certainly can't forget Bow Wow's announcement that he's been training with professional wrestlers to have his time to shine. As the list of celebrity hopefuls grows, Bad Bunny expands his wrestling career with an appearance at WrestleMania 2021.



Sam Wasson / Stringer / Getty Images

Last night (March 22) on Monday Night Raw, Bad Bunny met with foe The Miz where he not only hit him with a guitar, but he accepted the challenge to face-off against the fighter on WrestleMania. The two-day event is reportedly scheduled to air on Peacock and fans can catch Bad Bunny and The Miz's bout on the first night, April 10.

The rapper shared a clip of his Raw performance on his Instagram page and his fans are more than enthused to see his return to the ring. Bad Bunny's Royal Rumble pay-per-view moment is still talked about as fans wonder how long he intends on continuing his wrestling career. Check out a few clips below and let us know if you'll be tuning in to watch this one go down.

