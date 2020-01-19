Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for a long-awaited third installment in the Bad Boys franchise this weekend and helped the film pull in $59 million in earnings, according to Variety.

With expectations set between $38 million to $45 million, it was an undeniably successful weekend for Bad Boys For Life. Overseas, the latest installment in the franchise earned $37.3 million, bringing its total to just under $100 million.

The film is also seeing critical success with a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 97% rating from fans.

After battling through production woes and a series of delays, Dolittle is off to a disappointing start. While the $22 million it earned isn't terrible, it pales in comparison to the production costs that near $180 million. Adding in international earnings, the global box office figures for Dolittle land at $50 million.

As for critical reception, Dolittle sits at an abysmal 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans rate the film much higher at 76%.

In its second weekend of wide release, 1917, recorded another $22.1 million in earnings as well as a handful of Oscar nominations and the top prize at the PGA Awards. In particular, the film is being praised for its unique direction by Sam Mendes, who created the film to appear as if it was filmed in one shot.