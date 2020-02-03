In three weeks, Bad Boys For Life has now laid claim to the title of the highest-grossing film in the Bad Boys franchise. The third film in the series has officially made $291 million per Variety. With the new tally, it outlasts 2003's Bad Boys II which hauled in $271 million. The franchise's first film entered in 1995 with $141 million in total.

This weekend, the overseas market proved successful for the film as it earned an additional $30.8 million in 63 foreign markets in addition to its $17.7 million pull in North America. Outside of the domestic box office, the film has proven to be a hit in territories such as the United Kingdom, where its leading tally stands at $14.88 million.

Elsewhere in the box office top 3, 1917 has clocked a strong weekend with $20.9 million in 61 foreign territories, bringing its worldwide tally to $249 million with expectations for the tally set to go up following what is slated to be a favorable appearance at the forthcoming Oscars.

Universal's Dolittle slides in at No. 3 with $17. 7 million in 63 international countries with its global pull rising to $126 million. Variety adds that the $180 million prices attached to the creation of the project, however, posies it to be a loss for the studio.