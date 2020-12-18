Martin Lawrence and Will Smith returned earlier this year to co-star in Bad Boys For Life, the third film in their hit movie franchise. 2020 also marks a full 25 years since the original film debuted in theaters, and to celebrate an officially-licensed capsule collection was made for decades-long fans of detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey to enjoy.



Image: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

The nine-piece offering probably won't have you looking as suave as Mike (played by Will Smith above), but it does include streetwear essentials like pullover hoodies, T-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts and accessories. It's an unspoken fact that black and white is the unofficial color theme of Bad Boys, so it was fitting that each item available here keeps the hue as a constant throughout the design. The movie's trademark "We ride together, we die together" tagline also pops up as a key motif, with other detailing centered around cues from the OG 1995 film, its sequel Bad Boys 2 in 2003 and finally the new Bad Boys For Life film that arrived earlier this year.



Image: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

So again, while you won't be able to cop a police-issued bulletproof vest or Marcus Burnett's classic leather gun holster (seen above), you will be able to pick up a few items that remind you of a classic buddy cop film that we're praying gets a fourth addition. Shop the collection right now online until December 20, but check out the official lookbook below for a preview of what's available:



Image via Publicist



