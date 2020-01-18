For those preparing to see Bad Boys For Life, the third sequel in the Bad Boys franchise that officially hits theaters today, it's looking like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are already in talks to return for yet another film if these recents reports that we're hearing are true.

Will Smith alluded to the possibility of a fourth film during the CRWN Talk that we were fortunate to have attended last week, telling TIDAL's Elliott Wilson that if fans liked BBFL that Bad Boys 4 was definitely possible. Well, according to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, writer Chris Bremner has been recruited to pen the new script. Bremmer, who also worked on the Bad Boys For Life screenplay, is expected to be joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer as they'll be also working on National Treasure 3. Sequel season, FTW!

Are you excited to see Bad Boys For Life? Would you be down for a Bad Boys 4? Watch the trailer for the new film below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments: