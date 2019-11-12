Bad Azz, Snoop Dogg, & Kokane Kept It West Coast On "Wrong Idea"

The sudden death of Bad Azz has left the entire West Coast in mourning. For many familiar with the scene, the DPGC rapper was among the most notable voices, having collaborated with damn near every renowned artist. From Ice Cube to Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg to Kurupt, Knoc-Turn'al to Mac Dre, Bad Azz was prolific in his own right. His most acclaimed album, 2001's Personal Business, is considered a local classic by no shortage of fans. One of the most iconic tracks was the Jelly Roll-produced "Wrong Idea," a bouncy single that also earned placement on Snoop Dogg's Tha Last Meal project.

Kicking things off with his iconic cadence, Bad Azz showcases a slick flow, playing the dexterous counterpart to Snoop's grounded swagger. "The shit to me is simple, it relies on credentials, we credible individuals, ahead of you we original," he spits over Jelly Roll's G-Funk bounce. "Better known as criminals, thuggin' off on the stereo." Today, both Snoop Dogg and Kokane took to social media to pay respects, joining a vast chorus of friends, family, and fans. Rest in peace, Bad Azz; go stream that Personal Business album in solidarity.

Quotable Lyrics

The shit to me is simple, it relies on credentials

We credible individuals, ahead of you we original

Better known as criminals, thuggin off on the stereo

Killin 'em on the radio, some of them wanna hate me though

Fuck 'em cause they can't see me though and here we go again