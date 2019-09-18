In the past, the Carters have let their family dramas play out in front of the world, even with reality television cameras rolling. Child singer Aaron Carter has returned to television to air his dirty laundry on WeTV's Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition and shares that not only does he struggle with addiction, but he also has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and a multiple personality disorder.

Aaron's older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, is preparing to welcome his new baby into the world with his wife Lauren. During this time, Nick is making sure to go to great lengths to ensure their protection, and in a tweet, the singer shared that both he and his sister have filed restraining orders against Aaron.

"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

TMZ obtained the court documents and they show that Aaron must stay 100 feet away from Nick and his family. Aaron has responded to the restraining order news by releasing a slew of tweets. He claims that there is a cover-up somehow involved and mentioned that his brother was accused of rape and abusing his ex-girlfriend, Paris Hilton. Aaron even mentions the #MeToo movement and Michael Jackson. Check out just a handful of the dozens of tweets below.