At 25-years-old, Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert grew up when the Backstreet Boys were still playing non-stop on the radio and, in his latest single "That Way," he decided to unconventionally and unironically sample one of their most popular records. Using "I Want It That Way" as the base for his latest Eternal Atake single, Uzi Vert inched one step closer to the eventual release of his long-awaited album. It looks like, through the use of the record, he also earned placement on the next BSB project too.

Responding to Lil Uzi Vert on Twitter, Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter told the rapper that he is totally invited to perform a verse on the next BSB project. "OMG! Freaking LOVE @LILUZIVERT now you’re gonna have to be featured on our next album bud," said the pop star.

Baby Pluto didn't necessarily accept the offer (yet) but he did respond with a message of gratitude, thanking Nick for the sweet words.

Lil Uzi Vert has shared a number of potential cover artworks for his upcoming body of work and one of them has stood out among the rest. His next single, which is set to be titled "Baby Pluto," is expected to carry a much more energetic vibe that "That Way."

Are you still hyped about Eternal Atake?