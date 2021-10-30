BackRoad Gee Unveils "Reporting Live (From The Back Of The Roads)"

For the past two years, BackRoad Gee has been one of the most promising young forces to emerge from the UK scene. Projects like Mukta Vs. Mukta and Mukta Wit Reason earned a solid underground following but it was the subsequent singles he released that caught the attention of the world.

Friday, specifically, was a massive day for the budding star. Not only can he now say he has a song with Jay-Z (King Kong Riddim ft. Conway, Jadakiss), but he also unveiled his debut mixtape, Reporting Live (From The Back Of The Roads). The project includes 18 songs in total that showcase his range as an artist and includes appearances from Ms Banks, Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don, DaBully, JME, Lethal Bizzle, Stylo G, and more.

Check the project out below.