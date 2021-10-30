mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BackRoad Gee Unveils "Reporting Live (From The Back Of The Roads)"

Aron A.
October 30, 2021 16:25
514 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Reporting Live (From The Back Of The Roads)
BackRoad Gee

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BackRoad Gee drops off his new project ft. JME, Ms Banks, Stefflon Don, and more.


For the past two years, BackRoad Gee has been one of the most promising young forces to emerge from the UK scene. Projects like Mukta Vs. Mukta and Mukta Wit Reason earned a solid underground following but it was the subsequent singles he released that caught the attention of the world.

Friday, specifically, was a massive day for the budding star. Not only can he now say he has a song with Jay-Z (King Kong Riddim ft. Conway, Jadakiss), but he also unveiled his debut mixtape, Reporting Live (From The Back Of The Roads). The project includes 18 songs in total that showcase his range as an artist and includes appearances from Ms Banks, Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don, DaBully, JME, Lethal Bizzle, Stylo G, and more. 

Check the project out below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES BackRoad Gee Unveils "Reporting Live (From The Back Of The Roads)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject