Backroad Gee & Nissi Join Forces On "Ready Or Not"

Backroad Gee has been one of the most promising young talents to emerge out of the UK in recent times. Over the past year, his output has helped him grow outside of UK and introduce himself to an international market. A large part of his appeal is his versatility and ear for production but on his latest single, "Ready Or Not," he offers a whole new side to his artistry.

The rapper connects with Nissi for his new single with delivers mellow, afro-beats-inspired production that's a perfectly fitting middle ground for the two artists. Backroad Gee's assertive flow remains in tact but he dials down the intensity to match the breezy melodies of Nissi.

Peep the single below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Been through hell and back, dawg, man, it hurts

See the snakes in the grass, man, it hurts

Cut the head off the vermin, brr

Outside is cold, hug it tight, watch your back

N****s filled up with red-Ðµye, it's like that

