An enjoyable fan moment happened this past week when Back to the Future stars were seen posing with each other at an annual Michael J. Fox Organization event.

This year, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd participated in a poker tournament to benefit Parkinson's research. Of course, the two have been close ever since they starred in the 1985 cult-classic, Back to the Future, however, it is always nice to see good friends together - especially for a cause as important as this.

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, at the age of 26. In the year 2000, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Actor, Chris Lloyd, his Back to the Future co-star and good friend has stayed showing his support for his friend's organization over the decades, but I am not sure any of those events would have concluded with pictures as wholesome as these.

Parkinson's is a tough disease for anyone to be diagnosed with, but thanks to people like Michael J. Fox and his supportive family and friends, the organization is thriving. Please visit their website to learn more about how you can help.

Are you guys ready for a Back to the Future reboot? Who do you think should star?