Mike Johnson has made his rounds since first coming onto the scene as a contestant on ABC's hit show The Bachelorette. He was recently linked to singer Demi Lovato, but it looks like he's back on the market and he's wasting no time at all. On Monday morning, Mike was a guest on Strahan, Sara & Keke, where he decided to shoot his shot at taking out host Keke Palmer.

After addressing his recent fling with Demi, Mike quickly turned his attention to Keke, asking her what she’d say if he’d asked her out in public. "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," Mike said. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..." Mike said as the audience cheers drowned him out.

Keke was clearly caught off guard by the moment and covered her face with her interview card. "What's the next question? What's the next question?" Keke asked co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to get her out of the awkward moment. "Michael, you've got the next question!”

After the awkward pause, Keke cleverly diffused the situation by saying she was at work and had to be professional. “Ladies, I'm at work. I’m at work guys,” Keke said before Strahan jokingly said Mike would get her number during commercial break.

Would these two make a good couple?

